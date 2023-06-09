Ba begins Fiji FACT with a win

Rooster Chicken Ba FC came out victorious against a determined River Tubing Fiji/Koromakawa Rentals & Tours Navua FC 2-1 in the Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The Men In Black took every chance as they opened the account in the 7th minute through Faazil Faizul Ali.

The Saiyad Ali-coached side applied tremendous pressure and kept the momentum but a man-of-the-match performance by Ba goalkeeper Tevita Koroi did not allow them any goals in the first half.

Navua’s attacking football forced the Imdad Ali-coached side to play defensive and opt for counterattacks which paid off in the second half when Jonetani Newa increased their lead to 2-nil.

The Southerners did not stop attacking and were rewarded through Jared Rongosulia to make it 2-1.

The Mathew Charitar-captained side went all out to find the equaliser but the Ba defense and Koroi’s brilliance did not allow any more goals as the final score remained 2-1.

Navua’s next match will be against Lautoka at 1pm while Ba will face Suva in the last match tomorrow at 7pm.

The third match of day 1 between Suva and Lautoka is currently underway and the final match of the day will be between Labasa and Rewa at 8pm.