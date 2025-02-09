Ba beats Maori women at home

[Photo: Supplied]

Ba Women put on a solid performance yesterday, edging out the visiting Maori Women 3-2 at the Fiji FA Ba Academy.

The hosts opened the scoring when Sereana Naweni delivered a pinpoint through pass to Elesi Tabunase after skillfully going past two defenders

Tabunase then took on the keeper in a one-on-one situation, despite a defender closing in from behind.

Twenty minutes later, the Maori women responded with an equalizer.

Not to be outdone, Ba regained control shortly after.

A well-placed corner from Aliza Hussein aimed at the far post found Cema Nasau, who finished with a clean header to put Ba ahead at 2-1 by halftime.

In the second half, the Maori women leveled the score again with a goal 20 minutes in.

However, in the final 15 minutes, Ba claimed the win with a set-piece resembling their earlier effort.

This time, skipper Koleta Likuculacula took the corner, and Nasau once again headed home the decisive goal.

In the previous friendly, the Maori women had edged the Fiji national women’s team 3-2.