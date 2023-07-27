Arsenal beats Barcelona in pre-season friendly

[Source: Arsenal/Twitter]

Arsenal have ramped up their Premier League preparations with a scintillating 5-3 victory against Barcelona in a pre-season friendly at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles.

Bukayo Saka was the Catalans’ chief tormentor, scoring a goal, missing a penalty and being involved regularly as the Gunners cut up Barca at will, particularly in the first half.

January signing Leandro Trossard contributed two goals in a quality performance on the left wing, while new acquisition Kai Havertz and substitute Fabio Vieira chipped in on the scoresheet also.

Article continues after advertisement

Barcelona won’t be too concerned by the result as it was their first pre-season friendly, but they were outplayed throughout the 90 minutes, with two of their goals coming from lucky deflections.