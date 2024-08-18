Arsenal beat Wolves

[Source: Reuters]

Arsenal ended last season on 89 points but are still searching for their first league title for 20 years.

They are tipped to be City’s biggest rivals again this season and began with a rather laboured 2-0 win against Wolves with Bukayo Saka assisting the opener for Kai Havertz and then wrapping up the points late on.

Aston Villa opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory at West Ham Ham United with Amadou Onana scoring four minutes into his Villa debut and Jhon Duran netting the late winner.

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta scored from the penalty spot in the first half before Duran’s 79th-minute goal sent the Hammers to their 16th opening-day loss — at least four more than any other club.

Everton’s final season at their 132-year-old Goodison Park stadium began woefully as Brighton took the points with goals by Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra.

The hosts had veteran right-back Ashley Young sent off midway through the second half.

Newcastle United were also forced to play with 10 men from the 17th minute after Fabian Schar was sent off for violent conduct against promoted Southampton but they managed a 1-0 win thanks to a Joelinton goal.

The decision to send off Schar was confirmed by VAR with the explanation posted on the Premier League’s Match Centre feed on X — a new feature this season.

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 at home to Bournemouth as they conceded an 86th-minute leveller scored by Antoine Semenyo.

Forest also suffered an injury blow with midfielder Danilo taken off on a stretcher with a suspected broken ankle.