Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi

[Source: sportstar.thehindu.com]

Lionel Messi has been immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the soccer World Cup.

Now his face can be seen from the heavens too – on a specially designed corn field.

The field in Los Condores in central Cordoba province was sown using an algorithm that calculated where seeds would need to be planted so that when the corn grew it created a huge visual image of Messi’s bearded visage.

Article continues after advertisement

The soccer-mad South American country is a major agricultural producer, the third largest global exporter of corn.

Farming is its main export driver, though football may be its top claim to fame.