American Samoa first up for Kulas

Digicel Fiji Kulas Head Coach, Angeline Chua is determined they have the best team for the OFC Olympics Qualifier which starts in Samoa tomorrow.

Speaking to FBC Sports from Samoa, Chua says they have a good team for the tournament and is hopeful they’ll do well.

She expresses that the players will not only be representing the country but their villages as well.

Chua says she’s glad to be part of this exciting journey with the Kulas

“We get together for four weeks in Ba. So we didn’t have a long break from December. So it’s really good that we keep out the consistency, and then I think we will put up a nice team for this tournament.”

The Kulas face American Samoa tomorrow at 11am.