Age doesn’t matter, says Sherman

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Football head coach will be choosing his squad for the Papua New Guinea game based on talent, not age, in the OFC Nations Cup.

With many youngsters in the Fiji team, Rob Sherman says he won’t be basing his selection solely on experience.

While acknowledging the importance of experience, he asserts that several of his young players are impressive and are game changers.

“The young players are very, very positive. They don’t seem to be fazed at all, and I won’t put too much stress on their age. Overall, the mood is very, very good.”



Rob Sherman

Sherman adds that they have a strategic plan in place and hopes his players execute it well on match day.

Fiji will take on Papua New Guinea in its first pool match at 4 pm.

You can listen to this game live on Mirchi FM.