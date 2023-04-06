African Champions League draw

[Source: Reuters]
CAIRO, April 5 (Reuters) – The draw for the knockout stages of the African Champions League was conducted by the Confederation of African Football on Wednesday:
Quarter-finals:
Simba (Tanzania) v Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)
Al Ahly (Egypt) v Raja Casablanca (Morocco)
Chabab Belouizdad (Algeria) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
JS Kayblie (Algeria) v Esperance (Tunisia)
Team mentioned first plays at home at the first leg.
The quarter-final ties will be played over two legs on April 21-22 and April 28-29
Semi-finals:
JS Kayblie or Esperance v Al Ahly or Raja Casablanca
Simba or Wydad Casablanca v Chabab Belouizdad or Mamelodi Sundowns
Team mentioned first plays at home at the first leg.
The semi-finals will be played over two legs on May 12-13 and May 19-20
Final:
JS Kayblie or Esperance or Al Ahly or Raja Casablanca v Simba or Wydad Casablanca or Chabab Belouizdad or Mamelodi Sundowns
Team mentioned first plays at home at the first leg.