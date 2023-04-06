African Champions League draw

[Source: Reuters]

CAIRO, April 5 (Reuters) – The draw for the knockout stages of the African Champions League was conducted by the Confederation of African Football on Wednesday:

Quarter-finals:

Simba (Tanzania) v Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Al Ahly (Egypt) v Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

Chabab Belouizdad (Algeria) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

JS Kayblie (Algeria) v Esperance (Tunisia)

Team mentioned first plays at home at the first leg.

The quarter-final ties will be played over two legs on April 21-22 and April 28-29

Semi-finals:

JS Kayblie or Esperance v Al Ahly or Raja Casablanca

Simba or Wydad Casablanca v Chabab Belouizdad or Mamelodi Sundowns

Team mentioned first plays at home at the first leg.

The semi-finals will be played over two legs on May 12-13 and May 19-20

Final:

JS Kayblie or Esperance or Al Ahly or Raja Casablanca v Simba or Wydad Casablanca or Chabab Belouizdad or Mamelodi Sundowns

Team mentioned first plays at home at the first leg.