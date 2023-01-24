Afazal cleared, Vosagaga in doubt

Fiji Under-17 left-wing Ibraheem Afazal and midfielder Jacob Seninawanawa are cleared to play in the OFC Championship semi-final against New Zealand.

Head coach Sunil Kumar confirms their medical team has given the two the green light after being rested in the quarter-final match against the Cook Islands on Sunday due to illness and injury.

He says striker Vilikesa Vosagaga who is nursing a knee problem is still in doubt.

“Afazal was sick but he is recovering quite well so he should be back for us. Vilikesa is still in doubt, still struggling so we are not sure. But, the spirit in camp is quite good, the boys are all excited for the semi-final against New Zealand.”

Afazal and Seninawanawa are expected to be in the starting 11 in tomorrow night’s clash.

The match will kick off at 7 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.