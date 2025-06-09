Flying Fijians gear up for physical PNC battles

[file photo]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are expecting nothing less than bruising contests when they face their Pacific Island rivals in the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup.

Head coach Mick Byrne has named a strong forward pack, confident they can match the muscle of Tonga and Samoa.

He says the big challenge will be to combine power with smart rugby.

Article continues after advertisement



Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head coach Mick Byrne

“Over the last couple of years our Pacific brothers have actually named bigger forward packs. I think it’s going to be a good challenge for us. As Pacific Island teams, we pride ourselves on our physicality and the bigger you are, the more physical you can be.”

Byrne says Fiji will look to bring not just strength but also sharp game awareness and top-level fitness.

“Our challenge is to bring our, not only our physicality, but our game management and also our conditioning around the park.”

The side will kick off their campaign at home against Tonga on the 30th of this month before travelling to Rotorua to face Samoa in what he expects to be another high-impact clash.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.