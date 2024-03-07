Five youngsters to represent Fiji in Japan

Three boys and two girls between the ages of 10 and11 from the Fiji Islands Baseball & Softball Association (FIBSA) community programs, will represent the country at the 30th World Children Baseball Fair in Japan from July 28th to August 5.

This is the fourth time FIBSA has received an invitation.

The fair, organized by the World Children Baseball Foundation (WCBF) and World Baseball & Softball Confederation (WBSC), aims to promote global baseball expansion and international exchange among 14 nations.

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji has been actively participating in the program since 2012.

14 boys and a girl from Fiji have previously taken part in the fair, some of whom went on to compete in international events like the 2018 Oceania Under-15 Championship in New Zealand and the 2019 WBSC Under-12 World Cup in Taiwan.



[Photo: Supplied]

These players are now core members of Fiji’s national baseball team.

The fair is vital for baseball development in Fiji, providing a pathway for national team players.

In a statement, FIBSA says they are grateful to WCBF for recognizing its efforts.



[Photo: Supplied]

The timing of this invitation aligns perfectly with FIBSA’s ongoing grassroots programs in communities and schools, fostering regional competition participation.

During the event, children will learn basic baseball skills, emphasizing fun, teamwork, and friendship.

They’ll also immerse themselves in Japanese language, culture and cuisine, enjoying nine days of baseball activities.