Fitness paramount for Fiji

With just four days remaining until their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier semi-final match against New Zealand, the Fiji national team is prioritising fitness as a key component of their preparation.

Coach Rob Sherman knows the challenge posed by the New Zealand team, suggesting they may have an advantage in terms of fitness and tactical awareness.

However, he remains optimistic about Fiji’s chances, drawing on the history of football upsets.

“They’re potentially a little bit fitter and also potentially more tactically aware. But, as we know, the game’s been littered historically with the small guy beating the big guy. So, there’s no reason to say we can’t win the game.”

The team is focused on maximising their physical conditioning in the remaining days leading up to the match, aiming to be at peak performance for the encounter.

Fiji faces New Zealand in the qualifier this Friday at Wellington’s Sky Stadium at 6PM FJT.

