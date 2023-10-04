First Spartan Race expected to be a thriller

[Source: Supplied]

The Spartan Race hype is building, with six weeks until the highly anticipated event, which is expected to draw 3,000 participants.

This will be the first Spartan Race held in Fiji.

It will be a four-day event that will include running, walking, climbing, jumping, crawling, and other outdoor activities.

Spartan Fiji Managing Director Chris Heverin encourages Fijians to participate and promises that the four-day event will be exciting and life-changing.

Heverin says that while they expect this year’s event to be a thriller, they also have plans for the future.

“In the future we are hoping to build this up to be one of the biggest events in the world so it’s a great start but the first year we want everyone not to be intimated, come along, you will love spartan. 90% of people who do one Spartan Race come back the second time, so they will love doing it, they will have a good time.”

He confirms that over a thousand people have already registered so far.

The race will being on the 9th to the 12th of Novemeber in Sabeto, Nadi.