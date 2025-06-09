First big win for Labasa coach

Labasa FC BiC Fiji FACT champions

Last night’s BiC Fiji FACT final was an intensely emotional affair for both Rewa and Labasa fans, but it held a particularly special significance for this season’s Labasa coach, Alvin Chand.

Entering his first major tournament, Chand faced immense pressure and criticism from fans; despite this, the Labasa native embraced every challenge, determined to lead the Northerners to a Fiji FACT victory after a decade-long wait.

With tears in his eyes and struggling to speak, Chand first thanked his team for their heartfelt performance, especially after being reduced to 10 men in the second half of the final.

Article continues after advertisement

“The boys played with a lot of composure in the second half and that’s why we were able to make it. Proud of the scorers and Lekima for keeping their composure to help the team win today.”

Chand added that numerous motivating factors fueled Labasa’s ambition to win.

The victory was for all the fans who came out in numbers to support the Lions, and for the families who traveled from Labasa just to see the team play in the capital city.

Secondly, it was for the outgoing president Rayaz Khan and the incoming president Shaheen Hussein.

More emotionally, however, it was a testament to the hard work the management and coaching panel had put in to manage the team.

Labasa will now look forward to hosting the 2025 Battle of the Giants at Subrail Park in August.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.