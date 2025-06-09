Fijiana set for Canada

Fijiana 15s coach Ioan Cunningham knows Canada is obviously number two in the world at the moment, they have fantastic, athletic players.

However, he says Fiji is really looking forward to the clash tomorrow, and believes what a way to start their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign.

The Vodafone Fijiana coach wants to continue their growth as a team.

Cunningham says they’ve shown fantastic growth over the last two to three months with a fixture against USA in Washington, which was great for them.

Fiji, according to Cunningham wants to put a performance on the field, and says who knows what will happen if they perform right.

Fiji will be led by Alfreda Fisher, who is the Fijiana’s youngest ever captain.

The 21-year-old was watching on television when Fiji claimed their first-ever Women’s World Cup victory three years ago, against South Africa, and will now take centre stage as she bids to help her nation create more history.

Fijiana takes on Canada at 4.30am tomorrow at York Community Stadium in London.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.