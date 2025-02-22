Fijiana earn first win in Vancouver 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijian women’s 7s team earned their first win of the HSBC Vancouver 7s, defeating France 24-12 in their second pool match.

Reapi Ulunisau initiated the scoring for Fiji with a well-executed kick and chase, capitalizing on a favorable bounce to score a try.

Ulunisau then added a second try following a perfectly executed set piece, extending Fiji’s lead.

Just before halftime, France managed to score their first try.

In the second half, France leveled the score at 12-12 with another try.

However, Fiji regained composure and executed their set pieces with precision.

Sesenieli Donu scored Fiji’s third try with well-executed overloads to push Fiji ahead 19-12.

Lavena Cavuru sealed the victory for Fiji with a try, using a dummy pass to break through the French defense and sprint to the try line.

