Fijiana earn first win in Vancouver 7s

The Fiji Airways Fijian women’s 7s team earned their first win of the HSBC Vancouver 7s, defeating France 24-12 in their second pool match.
Reapi Ulunisau initiated the scoring for Fiji with a well-executed kick and chase, capitalizing on a favorable bounce to score a try.
Ulunisau then added a second try following a perfectly executed set piece, extending Fiji’s lead.
Just before halftime, France managed to score their first try.
In the second half, France leveled the score at 12-12 with another try.
However, Fiji regained composure and executed their set pieces with precision.
Sesenieli Donu scored Fiji’s third try with well-executed overloads to push Fiji ahead 19-12.
Lavena Cavuru sealed the victory for Fiji with a try, using a dummy pass to break through the French defense and sprint to the try line.