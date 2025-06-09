Fijiana 7s four in 15s squad

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

Four Fijiana 7s reps have been included in the national 15s extended squad to prepare for the upcoming tour of the United States.

Mere Vocevoce, Kelerayani Luvu, Verenaisi Ditavutu and Ilisapeci Delaiwau are part of the 36 member Vodafone Fijiana 15s.

The players assembled yesterday afternoon to continue their preparations.

This tour is part of the team’s Rugby World Cup campaign.

Fiji will face USA at 9:15pm in Washington D.C on July 19.

The squad will be trimmed to a final traveling group of 30 players before departing for the US on Saturday.

