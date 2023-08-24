Fijian Cup will unearth raw talent: Muliaina

Former All Blacks fullback Mils Muliaina is excited about the Fijian Cup 7s tournament which kicks off next year in Sigatoka.

Muliaina has taken on the prestigious role of ambassador for the upcoming spectacle.

He says the event promises to be a dazzling spectacle, fueled by Fiji’s unbridled passion for the sport.

Muliaina, a Rugby World Cup winner from 2011, emphasizes the potential of the Fijian Cup 7s to unearth raw, untapped talent, highlighting the recent successes of the Fijian Drua team in the Super Rugby Pacific seasons.

“Rugby in Fiji, we all know from New Zealand, has a special part to this country. And whilst there have been a few hard battles over the years, we always know that Fiji has always led the way in terms of particularly 7s.”

The tournament will open its doors to clubs from rugby powerhouses like New Zealand, Australia, the USA, and Europe, offering them a chance to experience the unique thrill of 7s in the rugby town of Sigatoka.

The competition is set to feature 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams, promising a scintillating display of rugby prowess.

With over $50,000 in prizes up for grabs across the divisions, the stakes are high, and the excitement is palpable.

Muliana’s involvement as ambassador only adds to the tournament’s prestige.

His wealth of experience and his passion for the game make him the perfect choice to represent an event that celebrates the essence of rugby – skill, speed, and sportsmanship.

The tournament will kick off next year in November at Lawaqa Park.