Fiji waves and hospitality await surfers

The 2025 World Surf League Finals in Fiji next year is expected to greatly impact our economy.

Yesterday WSL announced the 2025 World Surf League finals will be held at Cloudbreak, Tavarua.

The WSL Finals is the one-day, winner-take-all competition to determine the men’s and women’s World Champions at the end of the Championship Tour season.

Fiji’s presence on the Championship Tour is thanks to a three-year partnership with the Fijian Government, which will continue through 2026.

Toursim Fiji chief executive Brent Hill says they’re stoked that the World Surf League has chosen Cloudbreak, Fiji, as the venue for the 2025 WSL Finals.

Hill says our waves and warm hospitality await surf enthusiasts from around the world and they look forward to showcasing Fiji as a world-class surfing destination.

He also says this event boosts our global visibility, uplifts communities, and inspires our local surfers.

Fiji’s placement within the Tour schedule will be determined each season.

The 2026 WSL Finals location will be announced next year.