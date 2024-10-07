Fiji to host dart championship

A total of nine countries will be competing at the South Pacific darts Championship in Suva next year.

According to Suva darts president Edward Roxburgh, more countries are expected to join over the next two months.

He also mentioned that two teams will be selected in November to represent the country to the championship.

“There’s nine countries at the moment, that have entered, to play here in January next year from the 20th to the 26th. So a lot of games will be happening. The venue for that one will be at the Metro Events Centre, which is just above the Metro Gym, alongside the United Club.”

To help with selections, Roxburgh says they will be hosting dart tournaments over the next few weeks, from where selectors to choose players for the national sides.