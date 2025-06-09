Fiji to benefit from Japanese traditional sports medicine

[Photo Credit: ABS-CBN]

A traditional Japanese bone-setting school is set to be established in Fiji, as part of a new initiative led by Nippon Sports Science University’s Department of Medical Science.

A visiting delegation from the university is currently in the country to lay the groundwork for the school, which aims to equip Fijians, particularly retired athletes, with skills in the centuries-old Japanese practice of bone setting.

Delegation leader Professor Itoh Yuzuru says the program will blend Japanese medical tradition with local needs in sports rehabilitation and health care.

“Bone setting is one of Japan’s most respected traditional practices. We are excited to share this knowledge with the people of Fiji, especially with those who have dedicated their lives to sports.”

Yuzuru expressed hope that the school would equip students with the skills to build new careers and serve their communities.

The initiative targets former athletes transitioning from professional sports, offering them a sustainable career path in health and wellness.

Former Fijian athlete Yu Deryck Thomas has welcomed the initiative, calling it a positive step for sports professionals post-retirement.

“Many athletes worry about what comes next after retiring from competition.This program could give us a pathway to continue contributing to sport, while also helping people recover from injuries.”

The delegation is now engaging with local educational and sporting institutions to develop a program that combines Japanese expertise with Fijian context.

This partnership is seen as a continuation of the strong bilateral ties between Japan and Fiji in areas of education, culture, and sport.

