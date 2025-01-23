Fiji Men’s a step away from Darts playoffs

A win against first-place Papua New Guinea at the South Pacific Darts Championship tomorrow could see Fiji men go through to the gold medal playoffs.

Securing a win against PNG will see the national side hold on to their second place in the rankings, which means a place in the final.

Suva Darts president Edward Roxburgh says he did not expect their men’s side to reach this far in the tournament considering the competition from countries like Tonga and PNG, and he is proud of what they’ve achieved.

Article continues after advertisement

“They’ve hit above what I thought they were capable of, they’ve just upset Nauru, Nauru is one of the top teams in the Pacific. So we’re in second place, we play PNG who is in first place tomorrow. Hopefully, we have a good show against PNG and hold on to our second place, which will allow us to playoff for the gold medal. If we don’t we may move down to playoff for the bronze, either way, we should be in medal contention.”

The last round of games will be held tomorrow with the medal playoffs on Saturday.

Fiji Men’s managed to slip past Nauru, after defeating them 6-5 earlier today, and are currently playing Niue.

In other men’s results, PNG beat Tonga 10-1, Cook Islands beat Niue 8-3 and Vanuatu defeated Kiribati 8-3.