Fiji juniors impress at Oceania chess zonal

Fiji’s young chess players are holding their own against strong regional opposition at the Oceania Youth Zonal Chess Championship, currently underway in Brisbane, Australia.

The national team has recorded several impressive results across multiple age divisions, highlighting growing depth and confidence in Fiji’s junior chess ranks.

In the Under-14 Open division, Lionel Vaurasi has produced one of Fiji’s standout performances so far, claiming a notable Round Two victory over higher-rated New Zealand player Joshua Barnes.

He followed that effort with a draw against Australia’s William Searle in Round Three before securing another win in Round Six against Bryce Chen of Australia.

In the Under-14 Girls division, Latileta Masau also turned heads with a breakthrough win over higher-rated Australian Emma Ye in Round Two, later adding another victory in Round Six against Tonga’s Hinavakamea Helu.

The Under-18 Open division has seen steady performances from Fiji’s representatives, with Praveer Singh recording a hard-fought win over Australia’s Rayen Tiong in Round Four. He later shared a draw with teammate Randev Singh in Round Six, as both players showed resilience in a competitive field.

Fiji’s senior youth players have also delivered encouraging results.

In the Under-20 Girls division, Woman Candidate Master Tanvi Prasad bounced back from earlier draws in Rounds Three and Five to defeat higher-rated Australian Angela He in Round Six.

Meanwhile, in the Under-20 Open division, Candidate Master Rudr Prasad closed Round Six with a strong win over Nauru’s Wiseman Daumana.

Team Manager Kristy Fong said the championship has been a valuable platform for development, praising the players’ commitment and growth throughout the tournament.

The tournament will conclude tomorrow.

