Fiji competes at gymnastic tourney

[Source: Fiji Gymnastics Federation / Facebook]

The Fiji Gymnastics Federation sent their biggest team ever to the 2024 Australian National Clubs Carnival, where they have been competing for the past three days.

Fiji’s 20-member squad includes athletes as young as five years old.

The gymnasts have been preparing for the tournament for the past eight months, and this will be their third year competing at the event.

Coach and development officer, Josie Ryland, says competing at this event is important for the federation.

“This would be the third time Fiji is sending an aerobics to the Australian National Clubs Carnival it’s a very crucial event for our athletes to go to because they get to be judged by a panel of judges, with the sport being new to Fiji we’ve only got we’ve only got three accredited judges in the country.”

The tournament ended yesterday after starting on Sunday.

Ryland says the athletes are expected to return home next week with their families.