Fiji AFL Men focus on metal preparation

Apart from gym sessions and team runs on a weekly basis, Fiji AFL Men’s head coach Alipate Navuso says he is spending time with his side, preparing them mentally.

The team is a few days away from competing at the 2024 AFL Pacific Cup, and for Navuso, spending time in mental preparation is just as important as lifting weights and running on the field.

He says it is important especially with the handful of debutants who will be competing on the international stage for the first time.

“Lastly was just a lot of mental preparation, preparing for the game. We know we have been preparing for the past eight weeks, physically, and for these few days has been maintaining fitness and mental preparation.”

Fiji will play the Papua New Guinea Mosquitos in their opening match next week Tuesday at 4pm and will take on the New Zealand Falcons at 4.30pm the next day.

The side will leave our shores for Brisbane, Australia on Saturday.