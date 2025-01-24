Fiji 7s stunned in Perth

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team fell short against Uruguay, losing 24-17 in their opening pool game at the Perth 7s.

Fiji had a dominant start, scoring three unanswered tries in the first seven minutes and taking a commanding 17-5 lead at halftime.

However, Uruguay mounted an impressive comeback in the second half, capitalizing on key opportunities to secure the victory.

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Facebook]

Rubeni Kabu, Terio Veilawa and Joji Nasova crossed the try line for Fiji, but their efforts weren’t enough to overcome a resilient Uruguayan side.

Fiji will face Kenya in their next match at 7.59 pm, while the Fijiana 7s team is set to take on the USA at 4.06pm.