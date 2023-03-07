Fiji 7s bounce back with big win

The Fiji 7s side has bounced back from their shock loss to Tabadamu last night with a win in the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s elimination this morning.

Fiji 1 defeated Lavena Reds from Taveuni 31-0 in the first elimination.

The Ben Gollings-coached side was leading 12-0 at the break.

Fiji’s tries were scored by Anasa Qaranivalu, Josua Vakurunabili, Jope Naseyara, Inia Tawalo, Ponipate Loganimasi.

The tournament continues at the HFC Bank Stadium and you can also watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.