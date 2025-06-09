FBC to Live Broadcast International Tri Nations Amateur Boxing

The Fiji Amateur Boxing Association and the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding to live broadcast the upcoming International Tri Nations Amateur Boxing tournament.

This exciting event will bring together talented boxers from Fiji, Australia, and Samoa for a display of skill next week.

Fiji Amateur Boxing Association President, Panapasa Daunakamakama, believes that such tournaments are important for the development of young boxers.

He states that the association’s dream is to produce strong boxers capable of competing at an international level and expressed gratitude for FBC’s partnership in developing the sport.

“It’s growing and our young boxers, they look very sleek. They’re very clinical and disciplined. All the credit goes back to the coach; he’s done a great job. And everyone that’s put in their hands to help. Thank you once again to FBC for the great help. Thank you to all our Fijians living overseas.”

FBC TV Manager Sitiveni Halofaki, stated FBC’s commitment to supporting the growth of minor sports in Fiji and expressed appreciation for the opportunity.

Halofaki highlighted that through FBC’s online platform, Viti+, overseas families will also be able to enjoy the tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to begin next week Friday and will conclude on Saturday at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

For overseas viewers, the games will be available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD, while local viewers can watch it live on FBC 2.

