Extended team to be named

The Multi-Purpose Courts in Suva were a site of intense preparation yesterday, as over 70 volleyball players from across the country took part in fitness tests for the national squad.

These athletes are aiming to represent Fiji at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

Fiji Men’s Volleyball manager Myron Williams says from this fitness test, an extended squad will be named.

He also mentions they have been keeping a close watch on these players’ skill sets during the Vulaca Championship and other association club games over the past few months.

“So that’s what you saw today was a fitness test just to gauge where the players are in their fitness. We’ve watched them during their own games, we’ve watched their skill level, most of the players are known. We just want to see where they are right now. Then their strength and conditioning coach and the head coach will come together to finalize the list.”

The extended squad will head into camp for the next three months, before the final team is named.

The Pacific Mini Games will be held in Koror, Palau from June 29th to July 9th.

