Elder focuses on recovery

Weightlifting Fiji head coach Henry Elder

As the Pacific Mini Games approach, Weightlifting Fiji head coach Henry Elder is placing strong emphasis on the importance of recovery, even as training intensifies in the final stretch of preparation.

While his athletes have been putting in the hard yards in the gym over the past few months, Elder has consistently stressed that proper rest and recovery are just as vital to peak performance.

With only two weeks remaining before the team represents Fiji in Palau, injury prevention has become a key focus.

“So the team’s preparation from now up until then, how we manage the athletes, recovery also is a very crucial thing and their sleep and all those things. Like I said we’ve got some of this athletes who are studying so some of these athletes stay up late and they have to get up early for training. So we’re doing a lot of pool recovery and ice-baths on a daily basis.”

Elder is working diligently to manage training loads and minimize risk, ensuring his athletes arrive in top condition.

He has been encouraged by the progress shown in recent weeks and remains confident in the team’s prospects for a strong campaign at the Games.

The 2025 Pacific Mini Games will take place in Koror, Palau, from June 29 to July 9.

