East vs West snooker on Sunday

Snooker fans in the west will have a chance to witness some of Fiji’s best in action in Lautoka this weekend.

Northwest Billiards and Snooker Association vice-president, Roneel Sami, says this will be one of their biggest events.

Players from the west will be going up against a southern side and the tournament is sponsored by Shop N Save.

Sami says this is more than just a tournament because players will also get to know each other as they aim to grow the sport in Fiji.

He says they need to set a good example for the younger generation.

The tournament will be held at the Lautoka Club on Sunday.