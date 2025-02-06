East vs West snooker on Sunday

[Source: Supplied]
Snooker fans in the west will have a chance to witness some of Fiji’s best in action in Lautoka this weekend.
Northwest Billiards and Snooker Association vice-president, Roneel Sami, says this will be one of their biggest events.
Players from the west will be going up against a southern side and the tournament is sponsored by Shop N Save.
Sami says this is more than just a tournament because players will also get to know each other as they aim to grow the sport in Fiji.
He says they need to set a good example for the younger generation.
The tournament will be held at the Lautoka Club on Sunday.
