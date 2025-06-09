Duguivalu still eligible for Flying Fijians despite France A selection

Alivereti Duguivalu [Source: Supplied]

Former Cuvu College student Alivereti Duguivalu remains eligible to represent the Flying Fijians despite his recent selection for the France A team to face England XV in an upcoming uncapped match.

The robust centre, who has carved out a successful professional career in France, was named in the France A squad for the high-profile clash, but because the match does not carry test status, it does not affect his future international eligibility.

With players like Sireli Maqala, Vilimoni Botitu, Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, and Iosefo Masi all competing for the centre positions, it has been difficult for Alivereti Duguivalu to break into the Flying Fijians squad.

However, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of him forcing his way into national contention in the near future.

