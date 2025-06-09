Drua women fired up for home opener

[Photo: FILE]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women’s head coach Mike Legge says the side is building momentum ahead of their first home game of the season against the Western Force in Lautoka tomorrow.

With just one day to go before kickoff, Legge believes the team is responding positively after a demanding week. He says the focus has been on honesty, intensity and preparation.

“The girls had a really honest and open review yesterday, followed by two pretty brutal sessions on the field.”

He adds that the response from the squad has been encouraging, describing the latest outing as one of their strongest training sessions this season. Legge says the players have embraced the challenge and are eager to perform in front of their home crowd.

Article continues after advertisement

“The girls really responded well after our reviews. Probably one of our better sessions during this current season.”

The Drua Women will host the Western Force in Lautoka tomorrow, marking their first home appearance of the campaign.

The match kicks off at 3pm and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.