Drua walloped in Perth

The Fijian Drua endured a crushing 52-15 defeat at the hands of the Western Force in their Round 6 Super Rugby Pacific clash in Perth.

The hosts ran riot, crossing for multiple tries and shutting down Drua’s attacking threats from the outset.

The Force led 33-5 at halftime, piling on five first-half tries, with Fiji’s only response coming through Ilaisa Droasese just before the break.

The second half saw some fight from the Drua, with Taniela Rakuro and Etonia Waqa adding tries, but the Force remained relentless, sealing the match with late tries to hammer home their dominance.

Drua struggled with discipline and set-piece execution, while the Force capitalized on turnovers and quick ball movement.

Caleb Muntz and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula missed crucial conversions, further compounding Drua’s woes.

The Drua will have a bye week before facing the Crusaders at home on the 5th of next month.

