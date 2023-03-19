Drua to have consistent winning mindset: Skipper

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua knows expectations from fans have shot up another level after their historic win over the Crusaders in round three of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

However, for the Drua its business as usual as they focus on tackling one of Australia’s rugby powerhouse, the Reds.

Skipper Meli Derenalagi says consistency has been the main focus from day one and that hasn’t changed.

“The boys have backed themselves up for this game against the Reds. We’ve worked so hard and the message for the boys was to have that consistent winning mindset.”

Taking over the leadership role for the first time this season, Derenalagi knows the huge responsibility he holds.

He says he will need to be at his best, performance wise and in decision making.

Derenalagi will lead the Drua out today at Suncorp Stadium against the Reds at 5pm.

You can watch the match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.