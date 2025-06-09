Drua hand Skipper Select tough lesson in pre-season clash

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua handed the first-ever Skipper Select side a tough introduction at this level, running out 78–12 winners in their second pre-season clash, but the scoreline did not fully reflect the promise shown by the young outfit.

The Drua struck early through Joseva Tamani in the ninth minute, with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula converting. Skipper Select showed early intent when Sevuloni Lutu crossed in the 16th minute, before Epeli Momo and Seremaia Komailevuka traded tries for both sides.

From there, the Drua’s experience began to tell, as they powered ahead with a penalty try, followed by efforts from Vereimi Vakatawa and co-captain Temo Mayanavanua to lead 35–12 at halftime.

The second half was one-way traffic as the Drua lifted their intensity and depth came to the fore, with Motikiai Murray, Isoa Tuwai, Simi Kuruvoli, Mesake Vocevoce and Philip Baselala all finding the try line, Baselala crossing twice late to seal the win.

While Skipper Select were given a hiding on the scoreboard, there were encouraging signs throughout the match, particularly in their physicality, willingness to attack, and flashes of skill against Super Rugby opposition.

For the Drua, the clash provided valuable game time and a chance to sharpen combinations, while for Skipper Select, it marked an important step in a pathway that promises growth and opportunity for the future.

The Drua will prepare now to meet Moana Pasifika in their opening match of the Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific next Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

