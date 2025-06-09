Daka scores injury time equalizer for Zambia against Mali

Patson Daka celebrates after scoring the equalizer. [Photo: REUTERS]

Patson Daka struck in injury time to snatch a dramatic 1-1 draw for Zambia against Mali in their Group A clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Casablanca.

Mali looked set for victory after Lassine Sinayoko fired them ahead just after the hour, finishing from close range following a corner at the Stade Mohammed V. The Eagles controlled much of the match and had a golden chance to extend their lead before halftime, but El Bilal Toure’s penalty was brilliantly saved by Zambian goalkeeper Willard Mwanza.

Zambia, under heavy pressure for long spells, found a lifeline late on when Daka rose to meet a lofted cross, powering home a header to rescue a point.

Both teams now sit two points behind Group A leaders Morocco.

