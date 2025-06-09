Cunningham targets tactical lift ahead of world cup

Fijiana head coach Ioan Cunningham has identified tactical awareness as the key area to elevate his side’s game ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in just 10 days.

Since taking over the role three months ago, the Welshman has been impressed with the squad’s natural skill and passion, but says structure will be crucial to compete against the world’s best.

He has been working closely with the team’s playmakers to fine-tune decision-making under pressure.

“So, my task is to combine that with the tactical awareness of playing in the right areas and not sort of playing too deep at times and get that balance right.”

Cunningham stressed the importance of the “spine” of the team — including the nines, tens, hookers, line-out caller, and fullback — in managing momentum swings during matches.

He says the Fijiana will need to capitalise when on top and remain composed when under pressure if they are to make an impact at the tournament.

The Vodafone Fijiana will kick off their rugby world cup campaign against Canada on the 24th of this month.

