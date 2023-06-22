Third place finish for Cricket Fiji U19

[Source: Cricket Fiji]

Fiji has finished third in the ICC Under-19 EAP World Qualifier in Australia.

The national U19 side ended the tournament on third place behind New Zealand and Japan.

New Zealand as the winner of the EAP qualifier automatically qualifies for the ICC U19 World Cup to be held in Sri Lanka in 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the result, Fiji finished the campaign on a high beating Samoa by three runs.

The match ended in the 47th over when Samoa was all out with 194 runs and lost by a mere three runs.

Dawson Tawake top-scored for Fiji with 33 runs.