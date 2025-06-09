Two arrested in alleged violent assault

[Photo: FILE]

Two men have been arrested and the search continues for two others following a serious assault and property damage incident in Wailoku last night.

Officers from the Southern Division Quick Response Team, Samabula Police, and the Joint Taskforce were deployed to track the suspects.

Following up on intelligence, police raided a home on Waimanu Road in Suva, where two of the four suspects were apprehended.

The victim is currently admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

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Meanwhile, the hunt continues for the remaining two suspects.

Investigations into the circumstances and motive surrounding the attack are ongoing.