T20 Super League starts for Suva cricket

[ Source: Suva Cricket Association ]

The 2025 Suva Cricket Association T-20 Super League started at Albert Park on the weekend.

It’s an important year as well for Suva cricket because it’ll mark over seven decades of its existence.

The oldest association in Fiji will celebrate its 70th anniversary this year.

Association general secretary, Sevuloni Baba, is thankful that they’ve secured the sponsorship of Sports World for the league.

This competition will run for the next five weeks before it concludes on March 15th.

10 clubs are competing for the Suva T-20 League title.

Competition will continue this week at Albert Park.