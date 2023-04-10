Suva reigns in Easter Championship

[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]
Suva Warriors went a step further this year to win Cricket Fiji’s Easter Cricket Championship.
The Easter Shield returns to the Capital City today after Suva Warriors defeated Ono-i-Lau in the final by 11 runs at Albert Park in Suva.
The two teams met earlier in the pool games in which Ono-i-Lau came out victors.
Suva Warriors batted first and scored 183.
Ono-i-Lau then batted and scored 172 runs with a fall of nine wickets.
