Suva Cricket partners with Sports World for 70th anniversary

The Suva Cricket Association has teamed up with Sports World and Cricket Fiji to mark its 70th anniversary with the T-20 Super League 2025, set to begin this Saturday at Albert Park.

The tournament will feature 12 teams, showcasing top cricketing talent as Suva Cricket celebrates seven decades of sporting excellence.

Suva Cricket Association official Sevuloni Baba expressed gratitude for Sports World’s support, highlighting the challenges of securing corporate backing for a developing sport like cricket in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“Cricket is a minor sport here, and we often struggle with financing and partnerships. It took us two years to convince the General Manager of Sports World to be part of this journey, and we are incredibly grateful. Last year, they came on board, and this year, leading the way in celebrating our 70th anniversary is a huge milestone.”

The T-20 Super League 2025 promises to be a thrilling competition, uniting players and fans in a historic celebration of cricket in Suva.