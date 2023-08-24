Southern Brave beat Manchester Originals to set up rematch in the eliminator

[ Source : BBC ]

Southern Brave beat Manchester Originals by six wickets to secure a top-three finish and set up a meeting between the sides in the eliminator.

In a must-win game, Brave restricted Originals to 130-8 at Emirates Old Trafford, with Tymal Mills taking 3-27.

Article continues after advertisement

Devon Conway then hit an unbeaten 54 from 40 as Brave knocked off the runs with five balls to spare.

With Originals also through, the teams will play again at The Oval on Saturday for a place in the final.

The winner of that game will go up against Oval Invincibles for the trophy at Lord’s on Sunday.

Welsh Fire missed out on the knockout phase following Brave’s victory.

Brave are looking for their second title after victory in the first year of The Hundred, while Originals lost last year’s final to Trent Rockets.

‘We can’t take anything for granted – what they said

Southern Brave bowler Tymal Mills on BBC Two: “I would have liked that to have finished 10 or 15 balls earlier but we got the job done.

“It was tricky. The weather didn’t help. But we knew we just had to win so there wasn’t the time pressure on it.

“We can’t take anything for granted. Just because we beat them here doesn’t mean we’re going to roll them over on Saturday.”

Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler: “We’re through, and that’s the main thing. We are disappointed to lose but we’re still in it.

“It’s good to see your opposition and know what you’re up against but I don’t think this means too much when we’re looking ahead.

“The rain made it tricky for us with the bowlers finding it hard to grip the ball so we’ll start again at a new venue.”

Southern Brave captain James Vince: “Winning gives us confidence, coming here in a must-win game and winning. It’s nice to get one over on them but they’ll be keen to bounce back.

“A chance to play in another final at Lord’s is at stake so we’re looking forward to it.”