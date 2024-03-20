Round one Easter Cricket games cancelled

The 2024 National Easter Cricket Tournament, set to begin today, has been canceled because of bad weather.

All scheduled games are now considered draws.

Cricket Fiji CEO Sitiveni Rokoro says they’ll keep an eye on the weather and inform teams about round two dates.

Article continues after advertisement

Additionally, an ICC level one umpire course, with ICC representatives, will take place on Saturday.

Training for participants will start on Monday and continue until the end of the Easter tournament on April 1st.