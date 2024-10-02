Record-breaking India beat Bangladesh to seal series

[Source: BBC]

India completed a remarkable seven-wicket win over Bangladesh on the final day of a rain-hit second Test in Kanpur to seal a 2-0 series victory.

The win was set up by a record-breaking performance with the bat on day four, and means they have won 18 home Test series in a row – extending the record they already held.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja each took three wickets as Bangladesh were skittled out for 146 before lunch on Tuesday, leaving India needing 95 to win.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 51, his second half-century of the match, as India comfortably chased down their target to secure victory in a match that lost two-and-a-half days to rain.

They now lead Australia at the top of the World Test Championship by eight points.

India set the platform for victory during a record-breaking fourth day that saw them become the fastest team to reach 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in Tests.

It is India’s first Test series since the appointment of former opener Gautam Gambhir as head coach.

The two teams now face each other in a three-match T20 series starting on Sunday in Gwalior.