New Zealand thrash Pakistan by 9 wickets in 1st T20I

[Photo Credit: Daily Pakistan English News]

New Zealand cruised to a dominant nine-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first T20I, comfortably chasing a modest target of 92.

Opener Tim Seifert led the charge with a solid 44, ensuring an easy win for the hosts.

Pakistan, after being put in to bat, had a nightmare start as they lost three wickets in as many overs.

Article continues after advertisement

Mohammad Haris fell for a duck in the first over to Kyle Jamieson, followed by Hasan Nawaz in the second over, leaving the visitors struggling at 0/2.

Jamieson struck again in the third over, dismissing Irfan Khan for another duck before removing Shadab Khan in the fifth over.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, Pakistan failed to build any partnerships and were bundled out for just 91 runs.

Khushdil Shah was the lone fighter, top-scoring with 32. New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Jamieson, dominated the innings, setting up an easy chase that the hosts completed with minimal fuss.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.