Lanning's mentality key to Delhi's run to third straight WPL final

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning’s winning mentality and unwavering optimism have been instrumental in leading the Delhi Capitals to their third consecutive Women’s Premier League (WPL) final, India batter Jemimah Rodrigues said.

Lanning has led Delhi in the WPL since the inaugural 2023 season and Rodrigues praised the seven-times World Cup winner for her clear vision and ability to inspire a winning spirit within the team.

“Meg is someone who wants to win every game. But, at the same time, she has the amount of clarity in what she’s looking for. Winning is one thing that she tells us, but she also tells us to focus on what we need to do,” Rodrigues told reporters.

“… She has clarity in what she wants to do and what she wants this team to do and makes sure she takes everyone along in doing that thing. I think that helps us be a successful team.

“The thing I love about Meg, and this is something that I would like to add in myself… is that she’s calm but aggressive at the same time. And as a leader, that’s a very crucial quality to have.”

Since the WPL’s inception, Delhi have reached the final in every season, but are yet to clinch the title.

Delhi are waiting to find out their opponents for Saturday’s showdown, which will be decided following the eliminator match between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants.

Rodrigues, who is also Delhi’s vice-captain, credited the team’s professionalism and unity for their consistency, especially during the current season which she described as the most challenging ever.

“Every player adds so much value to the team that they just know their stuff,” she said.

“I think out of all the three seasons, we are most proud of this year, because it wasn’t easy, but we found a way to pick ourselves up and still come at the top.”

Rodrigues is not a fan of the IPL’s impact player rule, which allows teams to substitute one player during a game, and hopes it is not introduced in the WPL.

“I am not a massive fan of the impact player (rule) because I am someone who loves the rules we already have,” she said.

“It’s unfair to the bowlers also sometimes when they have bowled so well and have done so much and then towards the end, a proper batter is coming in.”

