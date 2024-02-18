Jaiswal's rapid hundred puts India in charge against England

[Source: Reuters]

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a rapid hundred before retiring hurt as India stretched their overall lead to 322 with eight wickets in hand to take control of the third test against England on Saturday.

The hosts are left with 10 players for the rest of the match after Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew on Friday night due to a family emergency.

Mohammed Siraj (4-84) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-77) made up for the off-spinner’s absence as they combined to skittle out England – who had started the day on a solid 207-2 – for 319 in reply to India’s first innings total of 445.

India finished day three on 196-2 but Jaiswal, struggling with a back spasm, retired hurt after his scintillating 104, which included five sixes and nine fours.

Shubman Gill was batting on 65 with nightwatchman Kuldeep on three at the other end.

“Since Ashwin is not available, the responsibility was on other bowlers to deliver,” Siraj said afterwards.

“Initially they went after us but we waited for them to make mistakes and did not try anything extraordinary.”

There was no inkling of England’s batting meltdown when they resumed play with eight wickets left at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

For many it was Joe Root’s debatable reverse scoop when on 18 – attempted against India’s premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah – that shifted the momentum in the hosts’ favour.

Root has not been in great form in this series, and his lean run continued as Jaiswal took the tricky catch at second slip.