India batsman Kohli not ready to retire

India's Virat Kohli. [Source: Reuters]

Indian batsman Virat Kohli said he may not have another tour of Australia left in him after his team’s humbling 3-1 test series defeat Down Under, but the 36-year-old has ruled out retiring anytime soon as he still enjoys playing the game too much.

Kohli arrested a long run of poor form with an unbeaten ton in the series opening test in Perth in November, but he frequently chased balls moving away from his stumps and managed a total of 190 runs at an average of 23.75.

Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Saturday, Kohli said the slump was reminiscent of his dismal run in England in 2014 where he made 134 runs.

Article continues after advertisement

Kohli quit Twenty20 internationals after India’s World Cup win last year but continues to play in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

He remains a key member of India’s test team and played a big role in their 50-overs Champions Trophy triumph last week.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.